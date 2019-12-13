PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Anatoly Markevich appointed new Minister of Culture of Belarus

A number of personnel decisions were made by the President today. There is now a new Minister of Culture in Belarus. The department, which was headed by Yuri Bondar for 3 years, will now be headed by Anatoly Markevich, a former assistant to the President, inspector for Brest Region.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All