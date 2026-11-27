President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has embarked on an extensive visit to countries in the Persian Gulf and Southeast Asia, BelTA reports.

During his trip, the head of state will hold talks with the leadership of these countries— the meetings planned at the highest and high levels—and will also participate in international events.

The focus of bilateral discussions will be on projects involving industrial cooperation, investment partnerships, establishment of new high-tech production facilities, and trade and logistics infrastructure development.

Strengthening ties with the countries of the Persian Gulf and Southeast Asia is a strategic priority for Belarusian foreign policy. These nations serve as key drivers of the global economy and possess significant investment and resource potential.

Belarus is consistently building friendly, partnership-based relations with states in these regions, focusing not merely on the expansion of trade, but on the implementation of major mutually beneficial projects and the creation of opportunities to promote jointly manufactured products on a regional scale.

Alexander Lukashenko’s extensive official tour began with a visit to the Sultanate of Oman. The Belarusian presidential aircraft landed at the airport in Muscat, where the Belarusian head of state was welcomed by Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, the President of Oman Investment Authority.

In recent years, cooperation with Oman has been actively developing across all sectors—from politics and the economy to culture and tourism. A project is currently underway to establish a production and re-export hub for Belarusian goods in Oman, while an Omani investment fund has been set up in Belarus to foster advanced projects.

At present, Belarus and Oman are implementing a roadmap for the development of cooperation for 2026–2027. During the current visit of the President of Belarus to Oman, the two sides will review the implementation of agreements reached during previous high-level meetings—including directives issued following the mutual visits last year between Alexander Lukashenko and the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Vietnam is among the countries the head of state will visit as well - a strategic partner of Belarus and a key, active member of ASEAN. In Hanoi, Alexander Lukashenko will hold official talks aimed primarily at developing and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

A packed working agenda awaits in the United Arab Emirates, with which Belarus maintains a strong partnership and a long-standing, friendly relationship. In addition to a bilateral agenda at the highest level, the President will participate in a UN conference in Abu Dhabi and hold a series of meetings.

Photo: BelTA