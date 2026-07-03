On Independence Day, Lukashenko Honors Belarus’ Past and Calls for Responsibility Toward Its Future

President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Belarus on Independence Day. In his address, he described the holiday as one filled with deep love for the Motherland and pride in its history and achievements.

The Belarusian leader noted that July 3 — the day Minsk was liberated from Nazi occupation in 1944 — has become a powerful symbol of courage, freedom, and patriotism for the entire nation.

Full text of the President’s congratulatory address:

Dear Belarusians!

I congratulate you on the Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus — a holiday filled with sincere love for our Motherland and pride in its history and achievements.

The day of the liberation of the Belarusian capital from the Nazi invaders — July 3, 1944 — has become for our people a symbol of courage, freedom, and patriotism.

Today, our sovereign country gratefully remembers all those whose military and labor feats secured for Belarusians the right and the opportunity to live and raise their children on their native soil and to look confidently to the future.

That is why each of us feels a special sense of responsibility before the memory of our ancestors for the development and destiny of our Fatherland. This responsibility is expressed in concrete deeds and achievements, and in the desire to make our common home cozy and safe.

It is these enduring values that unite us, help us move forward together, and serve as the foundation for the success and prosperity of our country.

I wish everyone good health, kindness, and happiness under the peaceful skies of independent Belarus.

Happy holiday! Happy Republic Day!