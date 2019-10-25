Alexander Lukashenko and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev negotiated in Nur-Sultan. New perspectives of economic cooperation were discussed.



Industrial cooperation was prioritized at the meeting. Our country assists Kazakhstan in industrial and agricultural development programs. A wide range of brands of the Belarusian automobile industry is presented on the market.



The countries agreed to increase cooperation in agriculture, transport and logistics sectors. Belarus and Kazakhstan collaborate in the IT sphere. One of our IT companies started creating a security system at the residence of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. For further digital cooperation the countries will launch a joint venture fund to support startups.



Belarus and Kazakhstan signed 6 agreements. The governments agreed for cooperation in migration issues. The Investigative Committee of the Republic of Belarus and the A. G's office of Kazakhstan will work together.



Alexander Lukashenko met with the former President of Kazakhstan. Nursultan Nazarbayev returned to Nur-Sultan fr om Japan, wh ere he participated in the ceremony of accession to the throne of the emperor. As an honorary chairman of the EAEU, he plans to take part in the next summit of the union, which will be held in St. Petersburg in December. The politicians exchanged gifts to commemorate this meeting: the grocery basket with the Belarusian brands and the Kazakh bow and book of philosopher and poet Abai.



