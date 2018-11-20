PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Relations of Belarus and Azerbaijan moving to a new level

Relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan are moving to a new level. This was confirmed by the Presidents of the two countries yesterday during talks at the Palace of Independence. Minsk and Baku have no closed topics, and are ready to develop cooperation in both political and economic areas. The future lies in the joint development of third-country markets.

Agriculture, pharmaceuticals, logistics, IT sphere - today it is difficult to find an industry where Minsk and Baku have no common interests. The document portfolio signed yesterday gives a start to cooperation in many areas. Now the President of Azerbaijan is waiting for the Belarusian leader in Baku. Alexander Lukashenko invited everyone to fly to Minsk again for the II European Games.

