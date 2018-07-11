Aircraft Repair Plant to help revive economy of Orsha region

The President of Belarus has visited the Aircraft repair plant and instructed to immediately ensure its stable work with its transfer to the structure of the state industry. The Head of State set the task to develop the region as the largest industrial and logistics center in the east of Belarus.

The main problems of the plant today are debt overburden, shortage of imported spare parts and failure by the investor to fulfill the obligations which results in low salaries, irregular work on orders and a difficult financial situation. At the same time, the Belarusian leader notes that the world park of aircraft served by the Orsha plant is so impressive that, with proper development, our repair workers are able to expand their niche in the market.

Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant has a strategy of a phased exit from the crisis without participation of a non-conscientious investor. It includes the construction and reconstruction of its own mechanical, thermal and galvanic productions plus its own shop of rubber-technical products. This will not depend on the import of spare parts and components. The contracts already executed by the plant will help reduce the burden of loans. The geography of the plant’s services covers the countries of Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.

The President studied the report on the implementation of a major private investment project for the construction of an industrial and logistics center in Bolbasovo. The project is designed till 2023 years.