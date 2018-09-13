Following talks Presidents of Belarus and Uzbekistan sign package of documents

A big negotiating marathon is taking place in Tashkent today. The leaders of Belarus and Uzbekistan are focused on industrial cooperation and the growth of trade.

The meeting of the leaders of the countries was held in Kuksaroy residence. This is the first full-format dialogue of the Presidents after a quarter of a century of diplomatic relations. The historical moment was captured by TV journalists and photo correspondents. An official visit implies compliance with all the nuances of the protocol. Communication in various formats was preceded by a beautiful welcoming ceremony with participation of the orchestra and the guard of honor. The anthems of the two countries marked the start of the Belarusian-Uzbek talks.

The previous meeting of politicians was held three months ago in Qingdao, China, during the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. But a long talk about the prospects of the Belarusian-Uzbek relations is required. Minsk is pleased with Tashkent's successes in developing the national economy and intensifying interstate relations. Alexander Lukashenko stated this at a meeting in a narrow format. Our leader expressed gratitude to the Uzbek side for the support of the Belarusian diaspora. About 19 thousand our compatriots live here. Minsk and Tashkent have a significant potential for growth in trade. The turnover of a billion dollars is quite possible for the states, provided that the governments of the two countries will clearly adhere to the leaders' agreements for the development of contacts. In the presence of delegations, the Presidents confirmed their intention to intensify cooperation in the near future.

As a result of official meetings, a large package of documents was signed. The intention to develop bilateral dialogue was confirmed in a joint statement. A government agreement on social and economic cooperation for the next five years has been signed between the countries. Scientists of the two countries, judicial experts will cooperate. There are agreements on contacts in education, medicine and agriculture.

The program of the visit also includes a visit of the leaders to the exhibition Made in Belarus and a joint venture for the production of road construction equipment.