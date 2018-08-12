President personally tests new combine harvester

A working trip to Gomel Region is a good opportunity to assess the socio-economic development of the entire region. Last year Alexander Lukashenko instructed to create an agricultural "space ship". Yesterday the President personally experienced a new grain harvester.

The super-combine was tested in real harvest conditions in three regions of the country.

The Belarusian development proceeds 24 tons of grain per hour, the speed is about 8 kilometers per hour. You can now remove grain almost three times faster. The Belarusian leader paid special attention to the need in localization of the production and training operators.

However, the President is interested not only in technology, but in the whole cycle. The Belarusian wheat yields 100 quintals per hectare, regardless of the weather conditions, and this is better than even the best import.

An equally important issue is the system of management. Alexandria is a large holding company (a complete closed cycle). This is a brand and a trade network. The head of state instructed to work out a financial scheme throughout the whole of Belarus, so that enterprises could develop and repay loans.

The experience of Alexandria will be applied in other agroholdings.

New vehicles will become the business card of Gomselmash.

After the meeting with the President, the employees of the enterprise frankly admit that this communication left a lot of positive emotions. And the order for quality has already been accepted for execution.