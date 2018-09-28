Meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State begins in Tajikistan

At these moments, a meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the CIS member states is held in Tajikistan. The official part of the forum started less than an hour ago. The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon greeted the distinguished guests in the government residence. Big politics day began with a traditional photography ceremony. Such a protocol part almost always precedes the negotiation part of any summit. This means that in a few minutes meetings of the heads of state will begin in narrow and expanded formats.

The Presidents will consider the current activities of the Commonwealth, and the development of further cooperation in various fields. According to experts, the most fundamental topic of the summit is security. Also, great attention will be paid to economy and humanitarian cooperation. In general, the heads of state will discuss about 20 issues, a number of statements is expected. Outside the summit, the bilateral events of Belarus and Tajikistan are also planned. Alexander Lukashenko and EmomalI Rahmon will discuss the most pressing issues of cooperation and implementation of previous agreements. Also, countries have already prepared a draft all-inclusive strategic partnership agreement.