Congratulations to People's Artistе of USSR Yuri Solomin

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated People's Artiste of the USSR Yuri Solomin on his 85th birthday.

“Thanks to your bright talent and exceptional personality, you created unforgettable artistic images in the theater and cinema, won recognition among professionals and a multimillion audience,” the congratulation says. “I’m sure that your multifaceted activities will continue to strengthen friendship and cultural cooperation between our peoples "

Alexander Lukashenko wished Yuri Solomin long life, good health, happiness and prosperity.

