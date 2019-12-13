3.42 RUB
Congratulations to People's Artistе of USSR Yuri Solomin
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated People's Artiste of the USSR Yuri Solomin on his 85th birthday.
“Thanks to your bright talent and exceptional personality, you created unforgettable artistic images in the theater and cinema, won recognition among professionals and a multimillion audience,” the congratulation says. “I’m sure that your multifaceted activities will continue to strengthen friendship and cultural cooperation between our peoples "
Alexander Lukashenko wished Yuri Solomin long life, good health, happiness and prosperity.
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
