Congratulations to the People's Artiste of USSR Tatiana Doronina

"You are invariably accompanied by success as an unusually bright actress, a gifted director and brilliant leader of the famous Gorky Moscow Art Academic Theater," the congratulation reads.

"Having devoted yourself to art, you created a gallery of unforgettable images theater and cinema, thanks to which you are known and genuinely loved by spectators of different generations. Your talent is admired by devoted fans in Belarus, which undoubtedly contributes to the strengthening of cultural ties between our countries," said the Head of State.