Congratulation to Chairman of Government of Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Union State Dmitry Medvedev on his birthday.
"Your undoubted organizational talent, vast experience of state administration and strategic thinking contribute to effective solution of topical issues of the development of the Russian Federation and increase its authority in the world community. I am convinced that you will continue to consistently contribute to strengthening and expanding the multifaceted Belarusian-Russian ties, intensifying the integration cooperation between our countries," the message says.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Dmitry Medvedev implementation of all plans and undertakings, good health, happiness and prosperity.
