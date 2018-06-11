Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev as the countries mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations.



According to Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian-Azerbaijani relations have reached a very high level of sustainable strategic partnership in the past years.



“The two states productively interact at the international level, have similar positions on key international issues. By joint efforts Belarus and Azerbaijan have built a solid economic foundation of cooperation, implement a number of industrial projects,” the message of greetings reads.



The head of state is convinced that the relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan relying on the traditions of trust will be increasingly vibrant in the best interests of the two nations.