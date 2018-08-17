PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Congratulations to Indonesia President Joko Widodo

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and the Indonesian people on the Independence Day.

The head of the Belarusian state is sure that the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Belarus and Indonesia on the basis of the active expansion of bilateral contacts at all levels will contribute to the prosperity of both countries.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Joko Widodo good health, fruitful activities, as well as peace and prosperity to Indonesian citizens

