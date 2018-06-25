EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Greetings to Slovenia President Borut Pahor

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to Slovenia President Borut Pahor as the country celebrates Statehood Day.

“I am convinced that constructive Belarus-Slovenia relations will help expand mutually beneficial bilateral political, economic, and cultural cooperation for the benefit of the two nations,” the message of greetings reads.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All