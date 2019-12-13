3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Foreign leaders congratulate Lukashenko and people of Belarus on Independence Day
Foreign leaders congratulated President Lukashenko and the people of Belarus on Independence Day, BelTA informs with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the Belarusian people received congratulations on Independence Day from heads of foreign countries, international organizations and integration associations, politicians and public figures.
The Head of State and the Belarusian people have received letters of congratulations from the leaders of Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Mongolia, Palestine, Tanzania and the Order of Malta.
Congratulations also came from UN Secretary General António Guterres, Union State Secretary Dmitry Mezentsev, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Director General Qu Dongyu.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All