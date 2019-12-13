Foreign leaders congratulate Lukashenko and people of Belarus on Independence Day

Foreign leaders congratulated President Lukashenko and the people of Belarus on Independence Day, BelTA informs with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the Belarusian people received congratulations on Independence Day from heads of foreign countries, international organizations and integration associations, politicians and public figures.

The Head of State and the Belarusian people have received letters of congratulations from the leaders of Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Mongolia, Palestine, Tanzania and the Order of Malta.