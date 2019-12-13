EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Foreign leaders congratulate Lukashenko and people of Belarus on Independence Day

Foreign leaders congratulated President Lukashenko and the people of Belarus on Independence Day, BelTA informs with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the Belarusian people received congratulations on Independence Day from heads of foreign countries, international organizations and integration associations, politicians and public figures.

The Head of State and the Belarusian people have received letters of congratulations from the leaders of Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Mongolia, Palestine, Tanzania and the Order of Malta.

Congratulations also came from UN Secretary General António Guterres, Union State Secretary Dmitry Mezentsev, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Director General Qu Dongyu.

