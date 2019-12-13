President of Belarus makes new appointments at Keramin, Belarusian Oil Company and other governmental structures

Today the head of state made a number of important personnel decisions. From now on, the President has a new assistant in the central region (it's a continuation of the policy of strengthening the pool of regional representatives. New managers were appointed in the local vertical and in the real sector. Also, a number of universities in the capital and beyond got new managers. Each time an appointment to an important position in the state is an occasion to say what is important. This time the personnel policy touched the foreign trade, education, and even sports. The Olympic Games may only be gaining momentum, but the preliminary Olympics layout has already given food for thought. According to the President, the administrators should be loyal to their people and the government.

Vladimir Kalach has been appointed a new presidential aide and inspector in Minsk Region. Almost all regions got new inspectors during the last year. So, the "renewal" was certainly expected in the capital. Vladimir Kalach is not a public figure. He used to work for the KGB and was its deputy chair for the past few years. So this experience will come in handy.

Alexander Shastailo was appointed head of the Department of Internal Affairs in Gomel Region. Former head of department Alexander Vasiliev is moving to the capital. He will head the MIA Academy. He knows a lot, if not everything, about the work of the police, not in offices, but in action. Interestingly, almost 5 years ago Vasiliev took part in a high-profile operation to free hostages during a bank robbery in Mogilev, offering himself as a hostage to free people. In short, he had plenty of practice! And this is exactly the kind of experience the today's cadets need. Vasiliev is sure that the academy is still prestigious whatever they write. Today the academy remains one of the most prestigious institutions of higher education in the Republic of Belarus.

Viktor Zamostyk became the head of Yelsk District, having moved here from Kalinkovichy. And Alexander Pranovich gets the chair of the head of Myadel District Executive Committee. One of the capital's districts also has a new head. Central District will now be headed by Nikolai Polyakov. He lives in Leninsky district, previously worked in Zavodskoy District. In a word, his close acquaintance with the capital continues. Making everything for a comfortable life and work is a formula for the new head, who also promises that he is ready to hear everyone.

Thursday also brought several notable appointments in the real economy. So, there is a new leader at Keramin, Dmitry Petrusha. The president praised the manufacturer, but today we must turn to foreign markets. It is also relevant for the new head of the Belarusian Oil Company Mikhail Kostechko.

The President told to the new head of the BOC, we have to take our place in the market. The Belarusian Oil Company is a major exporter of oil products. Both producers and refiners are under its wing. The sectoral sanctions directly affected this trade direction. But the task of top managers is to develop such a strategy so as not to bring down the profitability of oil exports.

The President has agreed on the appointment of principals in three universities. The renewal of administrators in the sphere of education continues. Not everyone passed their main exam last year. The price of a mistake can be too high. The President demanded order in universities from the new principals.

New principals in the capital are Aleksei Yegorov in the Belarusian State Economic University and Nikolai Romaniuk in the Agricultural Technical University. Alexander Unsovich was promoted to a new head of the main university in Baranovichi.

For his part, Alexander Lukashenko promises more than just support to education. The whole next year will be marked by the reforming of the educational process. The President set a task to complete the educational reforms by September next year.