Chairman of Board of Belkoopsoyuz reports to President on rebranding in organization
The Head of State has met with the Chairman of the Board of Belkoopsoyuz. Valery Ivanov has reported to the President on rebranding in the organization. It will offer a completely new service, an assortment of goods and accessibility of services in rural areas, even in the most remote parts of the country. For 8 months of this year, 12 convenience stores have been opened, 9 auto shops have appeared, more than 400 retail facilities have been modernized. The ways of increasing competitiveness, optimization of the staff were discussed today in the Palace of Independence. The future of consumer cooperation will be discussed at the level of the President in February.
The volume of retail trade turnover of Belkoopsoyuz is more than 170 million rubles a month. This is 5.5% of the total sales volume among the country's trade organizations. But in some regions the share of the organization reaches 70%. Belkoopsoyuz stores are available today in each of the 1420 agro-towns of the country and even in the most remote places, where the population is less than 50 people.
