President Congratulates Belarusians on National Unity Day

September 17, 1939, marks the reunification of the Belarusian people and the return of their native land—territory that had been taken away against their will for eighteen long years. President Alexander Lukashenko has extended congratulations to the Belarusian people on this occasion.

Addressing the nation, the Head of State emphasized: "This is a dramatic yet heroic chapter; by turning the page on it, the nation united and stood together."

"Today we celebrate a holiday that symbolizes national dignity and historical justice. Throughout the centuries, these values have brought us closer together and made us stronger. Love for the Motherland, reverence for our roots, and pride in our people and all they have created over the centuries form the foundation of peace and harmony in Belarus. The goal and purpose of life for each of us is to preserve our shared home for the sake of a happy future for our children and grandchildren," the congratulatory message reads.

The Head of State wished all Belarusian people good health, happiness, and prosperity.