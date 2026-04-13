President of Belarus Asked to Expand Valuable Fish Species Production news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2a275fb9-2528-48a7-b03c-ceec088ebc31/conversions/92e9a028-cf7f-408a-9b99-f8c542577171-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2a275fb9-2528-48a7-b03c-ceec088ebc31/conversions/92e9a028-cf7f-408a-9b99-f8c542577171-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2a275fb9-2528-48a7-b03c-ceec088ebc31/conversions/92e9a028-cf7f-408a-9b99-f8c542577171-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2a275fb9-2528-48a7-b03c-ceec088ebc31/conversions/92e9a028-cf7f-408a-9b99-f8c542577171-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

During a visit to the Paluzh fish farm in the Krasnopolsky District of the Mogilev Region, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko was offered the opportunity to expand production of high value species, BelTA reports.

The head of state was briefed on the fish farming industry's performance last year and the development prospects in the current five-year period, including measures to increase production of valuable fish species.

Fish production in 2025 amounted to 14,400 tons, including 12.9 tons of pond fish, 0.6 tons of valuable fish species, and 900 tons of lake and river fish. According to Minister of Agriculture and Food Yuri Gorlov, with the construction of facilities similar to the Paluzh fish farm, production of valuable fish species is expected to increase to 3,000 tons by 2030.