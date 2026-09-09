President of Belarus Congratulates Kim Jong Un on Day of Foundation of DPRK

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has sent congratulations to Kim Jong Un, Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK, on the occasion of the national holiday—the Day of the Foundation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea—BelTA reports.

The Head of State noted that the DPRK has achieved significant success under the wise leadership of great statesmen whose names are inscribed in golden letters in the annals of history. He emphasized that the growth of the population's well-being and the acceleration of production and economic development serve as compelling evidence of this.

"It is gratifying to note the active expansion of ties between Minsk and Pyongyang. I recall with particular warmth my official visit to your beautiful capital in March 2026. It is pleasing that all agreements reached during the fruitful meetings held are being implemented in a timely manner in the interests of the peoples of our countries. I look forward to the continuation of a productive dialogue," the congratulatory message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Kim Jong Un good health and new achievements, and the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea peace and prosperity.