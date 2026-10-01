President of Belarus Congratulates People of Cyprus on Independence Day

On behalf of compatriots and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has extended congratulations to the people of the Republic of Cyprus as the country celebrates the Independence Day, BelTA reports.

The Head of State noted that this holiday symbolizes statehood, the struggle for freedom, and the right to self-determination.

"Belarus respects your traditions and your aspirations for peace and prosperity. Like the Cypriot people, we advocate for maintaining international security, respecting the sovereignty and independence of nations, and fostering equal dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation," the congratulatory message reads.

"I am convinced that the good relations between the Belarusian and Cypriot peoples, rooted in friendship, will continue to strengthen trust and expand enduring ties," the President emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko wished every resident of Cyprus harmony, stability, and prosperity.