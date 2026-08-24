President of Belarus congratulates Tokayev on successful holding of Kurultai elections

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful holding of the first elections in the history of modern Kazakhstan to the country's unicameral representative body, the Kurultai. This was reported by the Belarusian leader's press service.

"The convincing victory of the Adilet party candidates and the high turnout of citizens confirm popular support for your ongoing course of strengthening statehood, political and socioeconomic reforms, and mark the beginning of a new stage in the life of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the message reads.

"I have always valued the relationship of trust and mutual understanding that has developed between us. I am confident that the strategic partnership between Minsk and Astana will continue to deepen for the benefit of our fraternal countries," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

The President of Belarus wished the President of Kazakhstan good health and new achievements in his responsible work, and peace, harmony, and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan.