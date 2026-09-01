President of Belarus Meets with His Foreign Counterparts ahead of SCO Summit in Bishkek

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko met with his foreign counterparts ahead of the SCO summit in Bishkek, BelTA reports.

The Belarusian leader spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photos published by the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo show the leaders informally conversing before the summit.