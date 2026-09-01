At the SCO Plus summit in Bishkek, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that political differences between countries hinder the UN's meaningful participation in resolving armed conflicts.

The head of state congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council: "I see the chairmanship's initiative to discuss the UN as a key element of a just world order and the contribution of SCO family states to the formation of a multipolar world as a sign of its responsible approach to this lofty mission."

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the United Nations is unique in its universal mandate, broad membership, and focus on dialogue and developing approaches that best accommodate the interests of all countries. "Even the smallest states have the opportunity to draw the attention of the international community to their problems and seek assistance in resolving them. This is the Organization's strength," he asserted.

At the same time, the President believes that political differences often block the UN's meaningful participation in resolving unprovoked armed conflicts, including with respect to one SCO member state, Iran. "You can criticize the Organization as much as you like (and there are reasons for that), and the leadership of its Secretariat, but you must remember that the results of the UN's work depend first and foremost on us – the member states," he stated.