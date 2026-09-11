President of Belarus Speaks about Potash Fertilizer Supplies to USA

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told reporters about shipments of Belarusian potash fertilizers to the US, BelTA reported.

"We are currently loading potash—selling it to the United States of America," the President said.

Speaking about his readiness to engage in dialogue with the US on various topics, Alexander Lukashenko specifically mentioned the potash sector: "If you want our potash fertilizers—by all means. We can't supply huge volumes right away—but we do have some available now. We had already contracted them for this year, though we’ll look into next year later. An opportunity has come up to load a ship—we’ll finish loading it tomorrow, for sure—so come and take it."

"But pay back what you owe. We have 43–44 million dollars stuck at Citibank; the company that worked with us made the payment, but the money got held up in wealthy America. So, please return that money to us," the President noted.