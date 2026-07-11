President of Belarus to attend Kupala Night festival in Alexandria

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will attend the Kupala Night festival ("Alexandria Gathers Friends"), which is taking place on the banks of the Dnieper River in the agrotown of Alexandria in the Shklov District, BelTA reports.

One of the main themes of the festival is the Year of the Belarusian Woman. In addition to artisans from Belarus, delegations of arts and crafts makers from nearly three dozen Russian regions are participating in Kupala Night. For the first time, guests from the Chuvashia Republic, Kemerovo, Rostov, and Kurgan regions will participate in the festival on the banks of the Dnieper this year.

The central event of the Kupala Night festival will be the concert "Alexandria – Love at First Sight." The event will be a folk show with musical and interactive elements, featuring beloved songs about women and love. The concert will conclude with festive fireworks and the lighting of a Kupala bonfire.