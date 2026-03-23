President of Belarus to Pay Official Visit to North Korea on March 25-26

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From March 25 to 26, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko will pay an official visit to the DPRK. The invitation to the head of state was extended by Kim Jong-un, the President of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

The central event of the visit will be the talks between the two leaders. They are expected to discuss the full range of matters on developing relations between Belarus and the DPRK, identify key areas of mutual interest, and pointing out the most promising projects for implementation.