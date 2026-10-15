President of Belarus was Gifted a Calf of Japanese Wagyu Breed

During a visit to a livestock farm in the Verkhnedvinsk District, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko was gifted a calf of the Japanese Wagyu breed, BelTA reports.

The heifer calf, which has a black coat, is named Osvey, and was born on July 1, 2026.

It will now be transported to the President’s own farm. The head of state immediately asked the specialists for detailed instructions on how to properly care for and feed a cow of this breed. "I will raise her," he said.

The Japanese Black is one of four breeds collectively known as Wagyu and is the most common among them, accounting for approximately 95% of the total global Wagyu population. An adult cow can reach a weight of 500–600 kg, while bulls can weigh 900 kg or more.

The breed's primary attribute is its unique ability to develop intense intramuscular marbling. The Japanese Black surpasses other Wagyu breeds in the degree of this marbling.