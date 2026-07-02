President of Belarus Welcomes Indonesia's Decision to Open Embassy in Minsk

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko welcomed Indonesia's decision to open an embassy in Minsk. He made the announcement in Jakarta during the talks in an extended format with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, BelTA reports.

"We welcome Indonesia's decision to open an embassy in Minsk. I am confident that this diplomatic mission [of Indonesia – editor's note] will work hand in hand with the Belarusian embassy in Jakarta and will help increase the intensity of contacts between our countries," the head of state said.