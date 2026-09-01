Presidents of Belarus, Russia, and Turkey Meet on Sidelines of SCO Summit

The presidents of Belarus, Russia, and Turkey, Alexander Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, spoke on the sidelines of the SCO summit in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. This was reported by the Telegram channel "Pool of the First," which is affiliated with the press service of the Belarusian President.

The Telegram channel published a photo of the three leaders conversing on the sidelines of the summit. "Shots from the summit sidelines that will definitely not go unnoticed. Non-stop negotiations," the report stated.

Earlier, Lukashenko spoke on the sidelines of the summit in Bishkek with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Lukashenko also met with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.