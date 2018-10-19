EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

President Alexander Lukashenko describes how he sees Belarus from distance

Without education, there is no nation. With these words, the President began communicating with talented youth at the Yanka Kupala University of Grodno.

The meeting was also attended by students of medical and agrarian universities. Alexander Lukashenko notes that the higher educational institutions of Grodno region are real intellectual centers not only for the region, but also for the country. The conversation with students turned out to be very thorough and sincere. A variety of topics were discussed including those related to the learning process. Many students wanted to know how Alexander Lukashenko sees Belarus from a distance, since the President has to go on business trips abroad very often.

A comprehensive look at the development of the regional center and the entire Grodno region preceded communication with students. The leadership of the region reported on problems in agriculture. Because of the weather there is a shortage of grain. The President was told about the socio-economic prospects of Grodno at the site of the Korobchitsy agro-tourist complex. The regional center should develop without haste. At the same time, it is necessary to develop settlements in rural areas.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All