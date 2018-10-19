President Alexander Lukashenko describes how he sees Belarus from distance

Without education, there is no nation. With these words, the President began communicating with talented youth at the Yanka Kupala University of Grodno.

The meeting was also attended by students of medical and agrarian universities. Alexander Lukashenko notes that the higher educational institutions of Grodno region are real intellectual centers not only for the region, but also for the country. The conversation with students turned out to be very thorough and sincere. A variety of topics were discussed including those related to the learning process. Many students wanted to know how Alexander Lukashenko sees Belarus from a distance, since the President has to go on business trips abroad very often.