3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Azerbaijani President arrives in Belarus on official visit
The Presidents of Belarus and Azerbaijan to will discuss cooperation between Minsk and Baku. Ilham Aliyev is on an official visit in our country. Board number one landed at the National Airport Minsk the night before. This is the fifth official visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Belarus.
According to the press service of the Belarusian leader, the heads of state will examine in detail the state of and prospects for the development of relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan, they will exchange opinions on current international issues. The main part of the negotiations will be devoted to trade and economic and investment cooperation, implementation of joint projects. The focus will be on cooperation in the transport and logistics, healthcare, education, information and communication technologies, sports, tourism and other areas. Official negotiations in the Palace of Independence will be held in "one to one" format and in expanded format. Following the results, a number of international documents are expected to be signed.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All