President: Belarusian people highly value peace, security, and independence

Yesterday, at the ceremony of honoring graduates of higher military educational institutions and senior officers, President Alexander Lukashenko stressed that the Belarusian people highly value peace, security, and independence. These things are the most important achievements of our people and they need reliable protection. Especially today, when there are lots of protracted armed conflicts on the planet, and the international security system is undergoing the most serious test of strength in decades. Belarus is committed to its peace-loving policy like never before. At the same time, military personnel play a decisive role in increasing the fighting capacity of Belarus’ armed forces.

The best graduates of military schools and universities – 21 officers all in all – received letters of commendation from the Belarusian president in recognition of academic excellence and exemplary fulfillment of their military duties.