10 new ambassadors to Belarus present their credentials

By Natalia Breus : Belarus stands for open dialogue on all international issues. These were the opening words of the Belarusian President at the ceremony of presenting credentials. 10 new ambassadors start their work in Belarus. Among them are diplomatic representatives of Poland, Italy, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Ecuador. The diplomats of Cyprus, Myanmar, Nepal, Congo, and Zambia will have concurrent accreditation in Belarus.

During the ceremony, matters of bilateral cooperation were discussed, as well as an outline of the priorities of the Belarusian foreign policy. Addressing the envoys, Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the main national feature of the Belarusian foreign policy. Each of the diplomats not only represents the interests of their country, but is also called to work for the promotion of cooperation with Belarus. Minsk has an interest in developing a dialogue not only with Europe, but with Latin America and Asia as well.