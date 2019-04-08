President of Belarus gives interview to Turkish Anadolu Agency

Our President spoke about the situation in the region, the role of our country in resolving the Ukrainian conflict, the Belarusian-Turkish dialogue and relations with Erdogan in an interview with Anadolu Agency. This is the largest news agency in Turkey. The conversation on the eve of the upcoming visit of the Belarusian leader to this country turned out to be thorough. A wide range of topics was touched on: besides the development of relations between Minsk and Ankara, the journalist was interested in Alexander Lukashenko’s view on the geopolitical processes taking place in the world now. Hot spots flare up every now and then on every continent, there is a confrontation of global players. In such difficult conditions, Belarus manages to build a well-considered and balanced foreign policy.



During the interview, the position of Belarus regarding the situation in Ukraine was discussed. The President gave his assessment of the negotiations that have been going on for several years and told about the prospects of our country's further involvement in resolving the conflict. The political battles that are unfolding in the neighboring country were discussed as well. Earlier, Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the likely winner in the electoral race, referring to Petro Poroshenko. Everyone is very interested in whether the President of Belarus still adheres to this point of view.



The interview with the President of Belarus will be released very soon. According to our colleague from the largest agency of Turkey, there is a shortage of information about Belarus today. Therefore, it is so important to hear firsthand the position on many issues. This will help countries understand each other and develop cooperation more effectively.