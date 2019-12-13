President of Belarus congratulates his counterparts on 75th anniversary of Great Victory

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the leaders of the countries of the post-Soviet space, as well as the states that were members of the anti-Hitler coalition, well-known political figures, and leaders of integration structures.



“We have contributed to the common victory over fascism. We are proud of the strength of spirit and courage of warriors and front workers. We pay tribute to those who gave their lives for the Fatherland. I am convinced that the unity, friendship and mutual assistance of our peoples, tested in the most difficult war time, will remain an unshakable basis for the further strategic development of the Belarusian-Russian partnership," the congratulation to Vladimir Putin says.



Alexander Lukashenko in his congratulation to Xi Jinpung noted that the courage and heroism of the Belarusian and Chinese peoples in the liberation struggle received worldwide recognition. Both countries are among the founding states of the UN.



"I am convinced that we will continue to work together to maintain peace and unite the international community to face new challenges and threats."



