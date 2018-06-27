EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko meets with Head of Sberbank of Russia Herman Gref

A good level of cooperation with Sberbank was noted by the President of Belarus at a meeting with head of this financial structure Herman Gref. Today, cooperation with the largest Russian bank was discussed at the Palace of Independence. Alexander Lukashenko expressed gratitude to Herman Gref for active investment in Belarus and lending to the economy about $ 4 billion. In turn, the head of the bank notes that he has a number of ideas and proposals. 

