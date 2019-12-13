President of Belarus signs Decree "On Defending the Sovereignty and the Constitutional System"

Today the Head of State has signed the Decree "On Defending the Sovereignty and the Constitutional System". The document stipulates that in the event of the Head of State's death as a result of an assassination attempt, an act of terrorism, an external aggression or any other violent acts, all the state bodies and their officials shall act in accordance with the decisions of the Security Council presided by the Prime Minister presides. A state of emergency or martial law is immediately declared in the country, and the Security Council determines the list of measures to ensure them. The decisions of the Security Council are binding for all and are to be carried out unconditionally. The main issue would be the holding of elections. The decree aims to preserve the independence and sovereignty of the country.