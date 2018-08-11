President of Belarus pays working visit to Gomel region

The development of the region, the renewal of the medical base and the future of industrial enterprises were the main topics during the working visit of the President of Belarus to the Gomel region.

The President visited the updated children’s hospital. Modernization of the medical institution was held on the instruction of Alexander Lukashenko and lasted 2.5 years. After reconstruction, the area of ​​the clinic tripled. Now, more than half a thousand patients can be accommodated here. The new complex united the entire pediatric service of Gomel. Diseases are diagnosed in children of any age in this hospital. Magnetic resonance and computed tomography are available here as well as the unique for the region examination methods. Annually more than 20 thousand children come here for medical help. Alexander Lukashenko inspected the new departments, talked to the patients of the clinic. The President drew special attention of the leadership of the Ministry of Health and the region on a prudent approach to the issues of staffing of medical facilities.

During his working visit to Gomel region, Alexander Lukashenko visited the plant Gomselmash and studied the prospects for the development of the enterprise. In the next few years the enterprise shall improve the quality and produce new models of equipment faster. Alexander Lukashenko instructed to present the work of a new modern high-performance super-combine, which is not inferior to world analogues, but at the same time it is cheaper. It has already been assembled this summer. Novelties, increase of reliability of the equipment, search of new sales markets will allow providing steady work of the plant.