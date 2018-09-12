President of Belarus arrives in Uzbekistan for official visit

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Uzbekistan for an official visit. Tomorrow, the talks of the leaders of the two countries will be held in Tashkent in a narrow and enlarged format. It is expected that attention will be paid to the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, development of production cooperation and organization of assembly enterprises for the production of equipment in demand in Uzbekistan.

The focus will be on cooperation in a number of areas - from industry and agriculture to the humanitarian sphere and tourism.

A joint forum of business and interregional cooperation with participation of business circles and heads of regions of the two countries started in Tashkent. According to preliminary estimates, the total portfolio of contracts can reach $ 100 million. About fifty documents have already been signed. Minsk Tractor Plant signed contracts worth 15 million dollars during the forum.