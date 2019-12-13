3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
President of Belarus to take part in session of CSTO Collective Security Council today
The meeting of the leaders of the member states of the organization will be held in the video-conference mode. During his speech, Alexander Lukashenko will assess the state of international security and will voice a number of Belarus's initiatives aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the association.
The leaders of the CSTO countries will discuss the situation in the region and the world as a whole, the implementation of previously reached agreements and countering new challenges and threats, as well as strengthening inter-parliamentary interaction and priority areas of activity.
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Rachkov: Conference on Eurasian Security arouses commotion
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
