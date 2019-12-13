President of Belarus to take part in session of CSTO Collective Security Council today

The meeting of the leaders of the member states of the organization will be held in the video-conference mode. During his speech, Alexander Lukashenko will assess the state of international security and will voice a number of Belarus's initiatives aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the association.



The leaders of the CSTO countries will discuss the situation in the region and the world as a whole, the implementation of previously reached agreements and countering new challenges and threats, as well as strengthening inter-parliamentary interaction and priority areas of activity.

