President of Belarus receives credentials of ambassadors of 10 countries
Belarus supports a broad dialogue on all international issues. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko at the ceremony of presenting credentials.
10 new ambassadors are accredited in our country. Among them are representatives of Poland, Italy, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Ecuador. .
After the ceremony, after a symbolic glass of champagne, the President talked to representatives of the embassy corps. Each of the diplomats not only represents the interests of their country, but is called to work for the promotion of cooperation with Belarus. Official Minsk welcomes the creation of a full-fledged diplomatic mission of Uzbekistan.
The priority task is to build good-neighborly relations with Poland. Years of successful cooperation already link Minsk and Rome. There is an interest in developing a dialogue with Cyprus and Latin America and Asia. A good basis for developing contacts with Pakistan has been created. Accreditation of ambassadors of African countries will allow to find new points of contact.
