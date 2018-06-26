President of Belarus receives credentials of ambassadors of 10 countries

Belarus supports a broad dialogue on all international issues. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko at the ceremony of presenting credentials.

10 new ambassadors are accredited in our country. Among them are representatives of Poland, Italy, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Ecuador. .

After the ceremony, after a symbolic glass of champagne, the President talked to representatives of the embassy corps. Each of the diplomats not only represents the interests of their country, but is called to work for the promotion of cooperation with Belarus. Official Minsk welcomes the creation of a full-fledged diplomatic mission of Uzbekistan.