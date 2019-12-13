President of Belarus holds working meeting with Head of Council of the Republic

Following the meeting on the results of the nationwide discussion on the draft amendments to the Constitution, the President held a working meeting with Natalya Kochanova. The discussion focused on the work of the Council of the Republic and the draft laws. The head of the upper house reported to Alexander Lukashenko on the work of the Council of Experts. A wide range of specialists are involved in the process of reviewing the regulatory acts - each document is thoroughly studied. The work of the Council of the Republic with the population was also discussed at the meeting: these are receptions of citizens and meetings with labor collectives.