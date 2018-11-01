3.42 RUB
Belarusian President holds number of meetings with MSC Core Group participants
The meeting of the Core Group of the Munich Security Conference in Minsk is in the top news of the world media. The statements that were made here the day before have already been named strong signals to the world politicians. Belarus clearly indicated its position on the existing pain points on the geopolitical map and suggested ways to solve them. Belarus today is a negotiation platform for discussing many problems that are not directly resolved due to the loss of trust between the participants. Our country showed readiness to do everything to ensure security in the region.
Today, during the second day of the meeting of the main group of the Munich Conference, its participants confirmed: only a common agenda and sincere cooperation can help resolve regional conflicts.
The discussion that took place yesterday, today also continued in the Palace of Independence. Alexander Lukashenko met with the Prime Minister of Moldova and the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.
