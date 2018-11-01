Belarusian President holds number of meetings with MSC Core Group participants

The meeting of the Core Group of the Munich Security Conference in Minsk is in the top news of the world media. The statements that were made here the day before have already been named strong signals to the world politicians. Belarus clearly indicated its position on the existing pain points on the geopolitical map and suggested ways to solve them. Belarus today is a negotiation platform for discussing many problems that are not directly resolved due to the loss of trust between the participants. Our country showed readiness to do everything to ensure security in the region.