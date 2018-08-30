3.42 RUB
President of Belarus meets with Ambassador of Russia
As Alexander Lukashenko noted, the interests of Minsk and Moscow never contradict each other.The Belarusian leader thanked the diplomat for his many years of fruitful work. Alexander Surikov completes the diplomatic mission in our country. Surikov headed the Russian diplomatic mission in Minsk for more than 12 years..
Today in the Palace of Independence the sides discussed the relevant issues of the Belarusian-Russian cooperation and the results of the recent talks between the leaders of the two countries in Sochi.
And the new ambassador of Russia to Belarus will be Mikhail Babich. His candidacy was agreed upon by the Presidents of the two countries in advance. In addition, Vladimir Putin appointed Mikhail Babich his special representative for the development of trade and economic cooperation with Minsk.
Alexander Lukashenko commented on the appointment of the new Russian ambassador to Belarus, Mikhail Babich. The President called the diplomat a weighty and large-scale figure that should promote the development of bilateral relations.
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
