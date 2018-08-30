President of Belarus meets with Ambassador of Russia

As Alexander Lukashenko noted, the interests of Minsk and Moscow never contradict each other.The Belarusian leader thanked the diplomat for his many years of fruitful work. Alexander Surikov completes the diplomatic mission in our country. Surikov headed the Russian diplomatic mission in Minsk for more than 12 years..

Today in the Palace of Independence the sides discussed the relevant issues of the Belarusian-Russian cooperation and the results of the recent talks between the leaders of the two countries in Sochi.

And the new ambassador of Russia to Belarus will be Mikhail Babich. His candidacy was agreed upon by the Presidents of the two countries in advance. In addition, Vladimir Putin appointed Mikhail Babich his special representative for the development of trade and economic cooperation with Minsk.