The President of Belarus is on a visit to Uzbekistan. Today is the main day of negotiations

Today is the main negotiating day. The leaders of the two countries will discuss cooperation on a series of issues, from industry and agriculture to the humanitarian sphere and tourism.

The official part will be held today at the residence of the President of Uzbekistan. First, the meeting ceremony following all the rules of eastern hospitality, as well as negotiations in a narrow composition and in the presence of delegations.

The trade turnover has been showing good growth lately. Last year, it exceeded $ 130 million. There are three assembly plants in Tashkent. They are assembling the equipment of Amkodor, Bobruiskagromash and MTZ tractors. The trade house was opened by MAZ. Many new projects are planned, from pharmacology to industry. New agreements amount to almost $ 100 million.

The Presidents intend to visit today a large-scale exhibition Made in Belarus.