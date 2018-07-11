3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
President of Belarus demands to restore efficient work of Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant
This assignment was given by Alexander Lukashenko gave today, as he was visiting this enterprise. At the plant, the Head of State was informed about the state of production and financial and economic activities and options for development. The President also got acquainted with the technological processes of repairing the aviation equipment.
Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant was founded in 1941. In December 1956 it was relocated to the Bolbasovo airdrome in Orsha District. The company overhauls and upgrades military and civil aircraft, including various modifications of Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters. The company plans to start repairing Mi-26 helicopters and L-39 aircraft.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All