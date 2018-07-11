EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

President of Belarus demands to restore efficient work of Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant

This assignment was given by Alexander Lukashenko gave today, as he was visiting this enterprise. At the plant, the Head of State was informed about the state of production and financial and economic activities and options for development. The President also got acquainted with the technological processes of repairing the aviation equipment.

Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant was founded in 1941. In December 1956 it was relocated to the Bolbasovo airdrome in Orsha District. The company overhauls and upgrades military and civil aircraft, including various modifications of Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters. The company plans to start repairing Mi-26 helicopters and L-39 aircraft.

