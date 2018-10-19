3.71 BYN
President of Belarus pays working visit to Grodno Region today
The focus is on the future of the regional center and the entire region. Due to the weather in the area there is a shortage of grain. The prospects for the socio-economic and urban development of Grodno were discussed at the site of the agro-tourist complex “Karobchitsy”.
At this moment, Alexander Lukashenko is visiting PyshkI sports complex, where he inspects the organization of the Neman Ice Hockey Club and the arena of the Grodno Neman football club.
It is also planned that the President will visit the Yanka Kupala State University of Grodno. Here the leader will meet with gifted and talented youth.