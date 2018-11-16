3.39 RUB
President of Belarus: Stability of the energy system is the key to the country's security
The stability of the energy system is the key to the country's security. This is what President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting on improving the management system of the Belarusian energy sector. Belarus is the leader among the CIS countries in terms of specific fuel consumption for the production of one kilowatt of electricity. The energy system of Belarus is considered by experts to be one of the most reliable and efficient in the post-Soviet space, but there is a need to eliminate some shortcomings. The country's energy sector can work more efficiently, as there are reserves for this.
The government's task is to develop a clear and real plan for expanding the use of electricity in industry, agriculture, transport, housing and utilities. This issue is inextricably linked with further development of Belarusian energy.
There is enough capacity to increase electricity consumption with the commissioning of the Belarusian nuclear power plant. The government should make a forecast of the fuel and energy balance of the country. The main goal is one hundred percent energy independence and security.
