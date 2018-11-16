President of Belarus: Stability of the energy system is the key to the country's security

The stability of the energy system is the key to the country's security. This is what President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting on improving the management system of the Belarusian energy sector. Belarus is the leader among the CIS countries in terms of specific fuel consumption for the production of one kilowatt of electricity. The energy system of Belarus is considered by experts to be one of the most reliable and efficient in the post-Soviet space, but there is a need to eliminate some shortcomings. The country's energy sector can work more efficiently, as there are reserves for this.